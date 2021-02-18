UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former US Presidential Candidate Bob Dole Has Lung Cancer

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 10:08 PM

Former US presidential candidate Bob Dole has lung cancer

Former US Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole announced on Thursday that he has lung cancer and will begin treatment next week

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Former US Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole announced on Thursday that he has lung cancer and will begin treatment next week.

"Recently, I was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer," the 97-year-old former senator from Kansas said in a tweet.

"My first treatment will begin on Monday," he said. "While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own." Dole battled back from being severely wounded during World War II to become a five-term US senator and the Republican Party's 1996 presidential nominee.

Dole lost the White House race to Democrat Bill Clinton, 20 years after losing the 1976 election as Gerald Ford's running mate, making him the only person to lose both the presidential and vice presidential elections on a major party ticket.

Dole was elected to the US House of Representatives from Kansas in 1960 and won election to the US Senate in 1968.

He was re-elected four times, serving both as Senate majority and minority leader over the years.

Dole won the Republican presidential nomination on his third attempt, in 1996, making him at the time, at age 73, the oldest ever first-time nominee for the White House.

He was soundly defeated, however, after an uninspiring campaign, with Clinton capturing 379 electoral votes to Dole's 159.

Related Topics

Election Senate Minority White House Cancer World War From Ford Race Million

Recent Stories

Razak ratify progress in registration of various p ..

3 minutes ago

Power Ministry Rebuts Miftah's tweets on Energy Se ..

3 minutes ago

Colombian military committed 6,400 extra-judicial ..

3 minutes ago

IGP takes notice of rape cum murder of woman

3 minutes ago

Eight killed in attack in northern Burkina Faso

5 minutes ago

Canada Imposes Sanctions on 9 Myanmar Military Off ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.