Former US Presidents Bush, Obama to Join Biden Inauguration - Event Committee CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

Former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama will join President-elect Joe Biden at his January 20 inauguration and lay wreaths for the fallen US soldiers at the Arlington National Cemetery, Presidential Inauguration Committee Chief Executive Tony Allen said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama will join President-elect Joe Biden at his January 20 inauguration and lay wreaths for the fallen US soldiers at the Arlington National Cemetery, Presidential Inauguration Committee Chief Executive Tony Allen said in a statement on Monday.

"They will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, honoring our men and women in uniform who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our common values," Allen said. "This will be one of the President-elect's first acts as Commander-in-Chief, and he will be joined by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, President George W.

Bush and Laura Bush, and President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton."

Incumbent President Donald Trump, who has refused to concede his election loss to Biden, has tweeted that he would not attend Biden's inauguration. Biden has said he agreed that Trump should not be present at the event.

However, Biden said he welcomed incumbent Vice President Mike Pence to the inauguration. Pence reportedly plans to attend the event.