UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former US Presidents Bush, Obama To Join Biden Inauguration - Event Committee CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:43 PM

Former US Presidents Bush, Obama to Join Biden Inauguration - Event Committee CEO

Former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama will join President-elect Joe Biden at his January 20 inauguration and lay wreaths for the fallen US soldiers at the Arlington National Cemetery, Presidential Inauguration Committee Chief Executive Tony Allen said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama will join President-elect Joe Biden at his January 20 inauguration and lay wreaths for the fallen US soldiers at the Arlington National Cemetery, Presidential Inauguration Committee Chief Executive Tony Allen said in a statement on Monday.

"They will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, honoring our men and women in uniform who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our common values," Allen said. "This will be one of the President-elect's first acts as Commander-in-Chief, and he will be joined by President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, President George W.

Bush and Laura Bush, and President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton."

Incumbent President Donald Trump, who has refused to concede his election loss to Biden, has tweeted that he would not attend Biden's inauguration. Biden has said he agreed that Trump should not be present at the event.

However, Biden said he welcomed incumbent Vice President Mike Pence to the inauguration. Pence reportedly plans to attend the event.

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama George W. Bush Hillary Clinton Trump Arlington January Women Event

Recent Stories

‘May God bless you,’ Rabbi Elie Abadie thanks ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review promot ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Liberian President discuss stre ..

16 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash highlights IPU’s role in ensuring s ..

31 minutes ago

The Guardian Raises $1.8Mln in Charity Drive for U ..

3 minutes ago

Armed Forces Kill 29 Taliban Militants in Southwes ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.