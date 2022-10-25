Former US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter Dies Aged 68 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Former US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter died on Monday at the age of 68 from a "sudden cardiac event," CNN reported, citing his family.

Carter served as the Pentagon chief from February 2015 to January 2017 during the Obama administration.