Former US Secretary of State George Shultz Dies at 100 in California - Hoover Institution

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Former US Secretary of State George P. Shultz has died at the age of 100, according to the Hoover Institution at Stanford University where he served for more than 30 years until his passing.

"Former U.S. Secretary of State George P. Shultz, the Thomas W. and Susan B. Ford Distinguished Fellow at the Hoover Institution and professor emeritus at Stanford Graduate school of business who served three American presidents and played a pivotal role in shaping economic and foreign policy in the late 20th century, died Feb. 6 at his home on the Stanford campus. He was 100 years old," Stanford said in a Sunday release.

The exact cause of death was not revealed.

"Our colleague was a great American statesman and a true patriot in every sense of the word. He will be remembered in history as a man who made the world a better place," Condoleezza Rice, a fellow former secretary of state and current director of the Hoover Institution said as quoted by Stanford on Sunday.

Shultz is credited with playing a major role in bringing the Cold War to an end and is one of only two Americans to have held four different Federal cabinet positions - State, Treasury, Labor, and Office of Management and Budget.