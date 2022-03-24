UrduPoint.com

Former US Secretary Of State Madeleine Albright Passes Away - Family

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 12:54 AM

Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright Passes Away - Family

Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright passed away from cancer on Wednesday at the age of 84, her family said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright passed away from cancer on Wednesday at the age of 84, her family said in a statement.

"We are heartbroken to announce that Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, the 64th U.S.

Secretary of State and the first woman to hold that position, passed away earlier today. The cause was cancer," the statement said.

Albright, a native of Prague, moved to the United States in 1948, where she worked as a professor at Georgetown University's school of Foreign Service and founded the Albright Institute for Global Affairs at Wellesley College in addition to her public service.

