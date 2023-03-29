Former US Secretary of State Pompeo to Visit Ukraine on April 3 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Ukraine on April 3, the Politico newspaper reported, citing sources familiar with the trip who decided to remain anonymous.

The sources did not mention further details of the upcoming visit, including the possibility of Pompeo's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, the trip is an opportunity for the former US state secretary, a potential candidate in the 2024 election, to voice support for the Kiev authorities amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine, as well as differentiate himself from candidates such as former US President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who have been more skeptical about Kiev's complicated situation.