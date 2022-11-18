UrduPoint.com

Former US Sen. Dodd Appointed As Special Presidential Advisor For Americas - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Former US Sen. Dodd Appointed as Special Presidential Advisor for Americas - State Dept.

Former US Sen. Chris Dodd will serve as Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas, the State Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Former US Sen. Chris Dodd will serve as Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas, the State Department said on Friday.

"Senator Dodd will help advance the implementation of key initiatives President Biden announced at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, spanning economic cooperation, migration, health, human rights, food security, as well as other priorities," spokesperson Ned price said in a release.

Dodd will also support the work currently being done by Vice President Harris, the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security, USAID, and others, as well as preparations for the upcoming Cities Summit of the Americas in Denver in April.

Dodd was a Peace Corps volunteer in the Dominican Republic in the 1960s and served in the Senate for five terms from 1981-2011.

Related Topics

Senate Los Angeles Price Denver Dominican Republic April From

Recent Stories

Verstappen tops Abu Dhabi practice, Ricciardo set ..

Verstappen tops Abu Dhabi practice, Ricciardo set for Red Bull role

3 minutes ago
 Punjab University CEMB organises int'l symposium o ..

Punjab University CEMB organises int'l symposium on health sciences

3 minutes ago
 US Urges DPRK to Refrain From Further Missile Test ..

US Urges DPRK to Refrain From Further Missile Tests, Engage in Dialogue - State ..

3 minutes ago
 Austria Moves to Tax Windfall Profits of Energy Co ..

Austria Moves to Tax Windfall Profits of Energy Companies

4 minutes ago
 WASA asks housing society to clear dues till Nov 2 ..

WASA asks housing society to clear dues till Nov 21

4 minutes ago
 Almost Half of Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure Out ..

Almost Half of Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure Out of Operation - Prime Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.