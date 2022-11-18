Former US Sen. Dodd Appointed as Special Presidential Advisor for Americas - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Former US Sen. Chris Dodd will serve as Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas, the State Department said on Friday.

"Senator Dodd will help advance the implementation of key initiatives President Biden announced at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, spanning economic cooperation, migration, health, human rights, food security, as well as other priorities," spokesperson Ned price said in a release.

Dodd will also support the work currently being done by Vice President Harris, the Department of State, the Department of Homeland Security, USAID, and others, as well as preparations for the upcoming Cities Summit of the Americas in Denver in April.

Dodd was a Peace Corps volunteer in the Dominican Republic in the 1960s and served in the Senate for five terms from 1981-2011.