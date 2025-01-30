Open Menu

Former US Senator Menendez Jailed 11 Years For Corruption

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Former US senator Menendez jailed 11 years for corruption

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A judge sentenced a powerful former US senator to 11 years imprisonment Wednesday, after he was convicted of corruption following the discovery of gold bars and hundreds of thousands of Dollars in cash at his home.

Robert Menendez, a 71-year-old Democrat from New Jersey, was convicted of extortion, obstruction of justice and accepting bribes to perform favours for businessmen with connections to Egypt and Qatar.

"Somewhere along the way... you lost your way," Judge Sidney Stein said in announcing the 11-year sentence. "Working for the public good became working for your good."

Menendez, who had served as chairman of the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee, had vowed to appeal the verdict handed down in July 2024, and on Wednesday he asked for leniency from the judge ahead of his sentencing.

"I am going to ask you for mercy -- not for me, but for Anthony," a crying Menendez said, referring to his son who has autism, The New York Times reported.

Ahead of the sentencing, the court received letters from acquaintances of Menendez testifying to his character.

"Bob inspired many people, including me, with hope that it is possible to change the world," said one, from author Donald Scarinci.

The counts on which Menendez was convicted after less than three days of jury deliberations included conspiracy to commit bribery, acting as a foreign agent while a public official, and obstruction of justice.

Recent Stories

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US

36 minutes ago
 Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waz ..

Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR

1 hour ago
 Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washingt ..

Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washington

2 hours ago
 “Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman wait ..

“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover

2 hours ago
 US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac ..

US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ..

UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China

4 hours ago
Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on of ..

Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries

11 hours ago
 Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Pu ..

Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'

13 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

13 hours ago

More Stories From World