Former US Senator Menendez Jailed 11 Years For Corruption
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 01:30 PM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A judge sentenced a powerful former US senator to 11 years imprisonment Wednesday, after he was convicted of corruption following the discovery of gold bars and hundreds of thousands of Dollars in cash at his home.
Robert Menendez, a 71-year-old Democrat from New Jersey, was convicted of extortion, obstruction of justice and accepting bribes to perform favours for businessmen with connections to Egypt and Qatar.
"Somewhere along the way... you lost your way," Judge Sidney Stein said in announcing the 11-year sentence. "Working for the public good became working for your good."
Menendez, who had served as chairman of the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee, had vowed to appeal the verdict handed down in July 2024, and on Wednesday he asked for leniency from the judge ahead of his sentencing.
"I am going to ask you for mercy -- not for me, but for Anthony," a crying Menendez said, referring to his son who has autism, The New York Times reported.
Ahead of the sentencing, the court received letters from acquaintances of Menendez testifying to his character.
"Bob inspired many people, including me, with hope that it is possible to change the world," said one, from author Donald Scarinci.
The counts on which Menendez was convicted after less than three days of jury deliberations included conspiracy to commit bribery, acting as a foreign agent while a public official, and obstruction of justice.
Recent Stories
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US
Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR
Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washington
“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover
US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..
UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China
Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries
Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
More Stories From World
-
Microsoft profit rises but cloud business misses mark6 minutes ago
-
Hollywood cameo for Mexico's scrap merchant anthem6 minutes ago
-
Sudanese teen raps of loss and hope amid war7 minutes ago
-
Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches7 minutes ago
-
Former US senator Menendez jailed 11 years for corruption7 minutes ago
-
Plane carrying 64 collides with helicopter, crashes in Washington26 minutes ago
-
'Campaign of terror': Georgia's escalating rights crackdown27 minutes ago
-
DR Congo leader says troops mounting 'vigorous' response to M2327 minutes ago
-
Plane carrying 64 collides with helicopter, crashes in Washington36 minutes ago
-
'Incomprehensible': Red Cross museum fears closure amid Swiss funding cuts36 minutes ago
-
French economy shrank 0.1 percent in fourth quarter37 minutes ago
-
Warriors silence Thunder despite Gilgeous-Alexander's 52 points37 minutes ago