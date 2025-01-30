Former US senator Menendez jailed 11 years for corruption

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A judge sentenced a powerful former US senator to 11 years imprisonment Wednesday, after he was convicted of corruption following the discovery of gold bars and hundreds of thousands of Dollars in cash at his home.

Robert Menendez, a 71-year-old Democrat from New Jersey, was convicted of extortion, obstruction of justice and accepting bribes to perform favours for businessmen with connections to Egypt and Qatar.

"Somewhere along the way... you lost your way," Judge Sidney Stein said in announcing the 11-year sentence. "Working for the public good became working for your good."

Menendez, who had served as chairman of the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee, had vowed to appeal the verdict handed down in July 2024, and on Wednesday he asked for leniency from the judge ahead of his sentencing.

"I am going to ask you for mercy -- not for me, but for Anthony," a crying Menendez said, referring to his son who has autism, The New York Times reported.

Ahead of the sentencing, the court received letters from acquaintances of Menendez testifying to his character.

"Bob inspired many people, including me, with hope that it is possible to change the world," said one, from author Donald Scarinci.

The counts on which Menendez was convicted after less than three days of jury deliberations included conspiracy to commit bribery, acting as a foreign agent while a public official, and obstruction of justice.