Former US Vice President Biden Bests No. 2 Democratic Candidate By Over 20 Points - Poll

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Former Vice President remains the Democratic candidate to beat, with a lead of more than 20 percentage points over the next three top candidates for the party's presidential nomination, a new poll by Rasmussen Reports showed on Monday.

"The... survey shows Biden with 37 percent support among likely democratic voters," Rasmussen said in a press release.

In a distant second place, Senator Elizabeth Warren scored 15 percent, with Senator Bernie Sanders at 14 percent and Pete Buttigieg, a big-city mayor in the state of Indiana, with 12 percent support.

Several polls show support for Warren and Sanders declining in recent weeks, due in part to expensive, high-tax proposals to provide government-run universal health care and fears that they are too left-wing, to mount a serious challenge to President Donald Trump.

