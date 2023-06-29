Former US Vice President Pence Meets Zelenskyy in Kiev on Thursday - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Former US Vice President Mike Pence made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Thursday to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, NBC news reported.

The visit makes Pence the first Republican presidential candidate to meet with Zelenskyy during the campaign for the 2024 presidential election.

Pence is visiting the Ukrainian cities of Moshchun, Bucha and Irpin, according to the report.

During the visit, Pence told NBC News that he continues to call for strong American support for Ukraine and its allies.

The report pointed out that it conducted a poll in the United States that found that 52% of Republican Primary voters would be less likely to support a presidential candidate who supports providing more funding to aid Ukraine while only 28% would be more likely to support a candidate that approves of spending more to help Kiev.