Former US Vice President Pence Says Considering Running for President in 2024

Former US Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview with Fox News that he is considering running for president in 2024, potentially placing him in a matchup against running mate Donald Trump for the Republican Party nomination

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Former US Vice President Mike Pence said in an interview with Fox news that he is considering running for president in 2024, potentially placing him in a matchup against running mate Donald Trump for the Republican Party nomination.

"We are thinking about it. (My wife) and I have made no decision yet, but we're getting a lot of encouragement from around the country," Pence said on Tuesday, when asked whether he has made a decision about a 2024 run.

In December, Pence spokesman Devin O'Malley denied US media reports that the former vice president filed paperwork to run for president in 2024.

A month earlier, Trump had announced his own 2024 re-election bid.

Current US President Joe Biden has yet to announce his 2024 candidacy.

Trump maintains 43% support among the field of potential Republican candidates, while Pence garners just 7%, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has also not formally announced his candidacy, received 31% support and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley received 4%, the poll found.