Former US Vice President Pence Says US May Soon Need To Send Troops To Fight Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Former US Vice President and current 2024 Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence said on Wednesday that the United States may soon have to send troops abroad to fight Russia if Ukraine loses on the battlefield.

"I have no doubt that if (Russian President) Vladimir Putin overran Ukraine, it would not be too long before the Russian military crossed a border where we would have to send our fighting men and women to fight against them," Pence said during an interview on the Hugh Hewitt Show.

Last week, the ex-vice president visited Ukraine, leaving the country "more resolved than ever" to provide US support to Kiev, Pence said.

Pence said he met with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and received a security briefing from the Ukrainian military while in the country.

The next US president needs to focus on rebuilding the US military to meet the challenges of the 21st century, Pence said.

The former vice president promised to pursue "peace through strength" and properly equip forces across the Indo-Pacific, middle East and Europe.

Pence is seeking the Republican Party nomination for the 2024 presidential election, alongside candidates including former US President Donald Trump. Despite now competing on the campaign trail, Pence said he is proud of the Trump-Pence administration's record.

Pence also said that he is well prepared to take on Trump, claiming to have debated him "a thousand" times without cameras present.

Trump has vowed to help broker peace between Ukraine and Russia as soon as possible if reelected, arguing that the conflict never would have broken out if he were still in office.

