Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Quarrel Over Ukraine Policy in Interview

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Former US Vice President and 2024 presidential hopeful Mike Pence and journalist Tucker Carlson quarreled on Friday over Pence's stances with regard to Ukraine, including on the issues of religious persecution of Christians and prioritizing Ukraine aid over domestic spending.

"I did raise the issue when we were there," Pence said during an interview with Carlson, when asked whether he raised the religious persecution of Christians while on a recent trip to Ukraine. "I raised it with the leader of the Orthodox church (of Ukraine) when I was visiting Kiev."

The church leader assured Pence that the Ukrainian government respects religious liberty, while admitting that certain elements of the Russian Orthodox Church were being targeted, Pence said.

However, Carlson pressed Pence on the issue, asking how the self-avowed Christian leader could support the arrest of Christian for having different viewpoints.

"You spoke to one person who's clearly on one side of it," Carlson said, pointing to reports of clergy facing persecution by the Kiev regime.

Pence affirmed that he would not support religious persecution, but highlighted what he was told by the Ukrainian church official.

Pence and Carlson also argued over the issue of US aid to Ukraine and whether to prioritize the foreign conflict over pressing domestic issues. Pence said that it is in the interest of the United States to continue to give Ukraine equipment to fight Russia, which was met with mixed booing and clapping from the audience.

The United States needs to arm Ukraine to stop Russia there, Pence said, adding that he believes Russia will invade a NATO country next if they are not defeated in Ukraine.

Ukraine should be granted membership in NATO, but not until its conflict with Russia is settled, Pence said.

"I'm sorry Mr. Vice President... you are distressed that the Ukrainians don't have enough American tanks? Every city in the United States has become much worse over the past three years," Carlson said. "Your concern is that the Ukrainians, a country most people can't find on a map, who have received tens of billions of US tax Dollars, don't have enough tanks? I think it's a fair question to ask: where's the concern for the United States in that?"

In response, Pence called Tucker's remarks a "routine" and said "it's not my concern."

The two men ended the interview shortly after the exchange.

The interview took place as part of a forum for Republican 2024 presidential candidates, hosted by Blaze Media and the Family Leadership Summit.

Carlson also interviewed other candidates including South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Former US President Donald Trump leads the pack of Republican candidates at 49.7% support, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 21% and Pence at 7.4%, according to FiveThirtyEight poll averages published Friday.