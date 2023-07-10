Open Menu

Former USA Gymnastics Physician Larry Nassar Stabbed In Prison - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar, convicted of sexually assaulting numerous team members, has been stabbed while serving his prison sentence, ABC News reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar, convicted of sexually assaulting numerous team members, has been stabbed while serving his prison sentence, ABC news reported on Monday.

Nassar is in a stable condition after the incident, the report said, citing law enforcement sources.

The report also said the incident occurred overnight.

In December 2017, Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison after being convicted on child pornography charges.

The following year, Nassar later received two more sentences of 40 to 175 years and 40 to 125 years in state prison for being convicted of sexual assault charges.

Nassar was one of the team doctors of the US women's national gymnastics team for 18 years and had access to hundreds of girls and young women. More than 260 women and girls have claimed they were assaulted by him.

