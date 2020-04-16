Former USSR President Gorbachev Urges World Leaders to Cut Military Spending by 10-15%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Former USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev called on the world leaders to convene a special session of the UN General Assembly once the coronavirus crisis is over and cut military spending by 10 percent to 15 percent.

"I'll never tire of repeating: we need to demilitarize world affairs, international politics and political thinking. To address this at the highest international level, I am calling on world leaders to convene an emergency special session of the U.N. General Assembly, to be held as soon as the situation is stabilized ... It should be about nothing less than revising the entire global agenda. Specifically, I call upon them to cut military spending by 10% to 15%. This is the least they should do now, as a first step toward a new consciousness, a new civilization," Gorbachev said in an open-ed for the Time magazine.

The world needs an urgent "rethinking of the entire concept of security," Gorbachev said.

This year, the world has already found itself on the brink of a clash between great powers ” in Iran, Iraq, and Syria, ” but wars and arms race cannot solve the global problems, the ex-USSR president continued.

"War is a sign of defeat, a failure of politics. The overriding goal must be human security: providing food, water, a clean environment and caring for people's health," Gorbachev argued.

Gorbachev's message comes across the global health crisis caused by a new strain of the coronavirus. As of April 15, 1,914,916 cases have been confirmed across the world and 123,010 deaths, the World Health Organization said in its daily report. Only a handful of countries have not reported any cases so far.

The world's largest 20 economies have discussed a plan of action to counter the pandemic and mitigate its economic impact. Similar talks have been held by various others countries, bilaterally or in groups.