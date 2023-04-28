Former Vice President Pence Testifies to Jan 6 Federal Grand Jury - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Former Vice President Mike Pence testified to a Federal grand jury investigating the events that took place on January 6, 2021, and the actions of former President Donald Trump and his associates, CNN reported on Thursday.

During Pence's testimony, which marks the first time a vice president has been asked to testify about the president he served with, the former vice president was asked to describe his conversations with Trump ahead of the January 6 events, where Trump may have been acting corruptly, said the report.

The testimony comes after both Pence and Donald Trump tried to hold off Pence's subpoena in court, but trial and appellate judges ordered Pence to testify about direct conversations he had with Trump during the time between November 2020 and January 6, 2021, which have been of interest to investigators, said the report.

Thus far, what is known about Trump's discussions with Pence during this period of time comes from the memoir Pence published last year and has been promoting on tour since, in addition to testimony from individuals questioned during the investigation into the January 6 events.

Pence's appearance before the grand jury also comes as he is considering challenging his former boss for the 2024 presidential nomination, said the report, with Thursday's testimony likely to draw Trump's ire.

The grand jury sits in Washington DC and its proceedings are generally kept secret.