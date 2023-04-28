UrduPoint.com

Former Vice President Pence Testifies To Jan 6 Federal Grand Jury - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2023 | 03:30 AM

Former Vice President Pence Testifies to Jan 6 Federal Grand Jury - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Former Vice President Mike Pence testified to a Federal grand jury investigating the events that took place on January 6, 2021, and the actions of former President Donald Trump and his associates, CNN reported on Thursday.

During Pence's testimony, which marks the first time a vice president has been asked to testify about the president he served with, the former vice president was asked to describe his conversations with Trump ahead of the January 6 events, where Trump may have been acting corruptly, said the report.

The testimony comes after both Pence and Donald Trump tried to hold off Pence's subpoena in court, but trial and appellate judges ordered Pence to testify about direct conversations he had with Trump during the time between November 2020 and January 6, 2021, which have been of interest to investigators, said the report.

Thus far, what is known about Trump's discussions with Pence during this period of time comes from the memoir Pence published last year and has been promoting on tour since, in addition to testimony from individuals questioned during the investigation into the January 6 events.

Pence's appearance before the grand jury also comes as he is considering challenging his former boss for the 2024 presidential nomination, said the report, with Thursday's testimony likely to draw Trump's ire.

The grand jury sits in Washington DC and its proceedings are generally kept secret.

Related Topics

Washington Trump January May November 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power P ..

FANR reviews COP208 plans; Barakah Nuclear Power Plant activities

2 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Thursday

3 hours ago
 Banking sector driving UAE financial markets follo ..

Banking sector driving UAE financial markets following positive earnings announc ..

3 hours ago
 Governor asks census commissioner to remove concer ..

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concerns of political parties

4 hours ago
 Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Economy Minister

4 hours ago
 Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transacti ..

Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transactions in National Currencies - O ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.