UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former VP Biden Leads Trump By 4 Points, Voters Unsure Of COVID-19 Election Impact - Poll

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:52 PM

Former VP Biden Leads Trump By 4 Points, Voters Unsure of COVID-19 Election Impact - Poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a 4 percentage point lead over President Donald Trump, with US voters divided over whether the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic will help or hurt his chances for re-election, a Monmouth University poll showed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a 4 percentage point lead over President Donald Trump, with US voters divided over whether the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic will help or hurt his chances for re-election, a Monmouth University poll showed on Thursday.

"If the presidential election was today, Biden has the support of 48% of registered voters and Trump has the support of 44%. Another 5% say they would vote for an independent candidate and 3% are undecided. At the end of last month, the race stood at 48% for Biden and 45% for Trump," Monmouth said in a press release.

About 1 in 4 voters (27%) say Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak has made it more likely he will win reelection in November, but slightly more (31%) say his response has made it less likely.

Another 36% say the president's handling of the outbreak has made no difference to the likelihood he gets reelected, the release added.

"The static nature of these results suggests the president's response to the pandemic is certainly not helping his reelection prospects," Monmouth Polling Institute Director Patrick Murray said in the release.

The survey, conducted before Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign on Wednesday, also found a majority of voters agreeing that it was time for the lawmaker to exit the contest, according to the release.

Related Topics

Election Vote Trump Lead November Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Lockdown effects the price of new Infinix S5 Pro

4 minutes ago

Bangladesh Registers 112 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 ..

3 minutes ago

Sanitizing walk-through gate installed at vegetabl ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses Motorway Police official's ..

3 minutes ago

Not All Hotels in China's Guangzhou Allow Foreigne ..

3 minutes ago

Kapil Dev rejects Shoaib Akhtar’s idea of Pak-In ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.