Former VP Biden Leads Trump By 4 Points, Voters Unsure of COVID-19 Election Impact - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a 4 percentage point lead over President Donald Trump, with US voters divided over whether the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic will help or hurt his chances for re-election, a Monmouth University poll showed on Thursday.

"If the presidential election was today, Biden has the support of 48% of registered voters and Trump has the support of 44%. Another 5% say they would vote for an independent candidate and 3% are undecided. At the end of last month, the race stood at 48% for Biden and 45% for Trump," Monmouth said in a press release.

About 1 in 4 voters (27%) say Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak has made it more likely he will win reelection in November, but slightly more (31%) say his response has made it less likely.

Another 36% say the president's handling of the outbreak has made no difference to the likelihood he gets reelected, the release added.

"The static nature of these results suggests the president's response to the pandemic is certainly not helping his reelection prospects," Monmouth Polling Institute Director Patrick Murray said in the release.

The survey, conducted before Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign on Wednesday, also found a majority of voters agreeing that it was time for the lawmaker to exit the contest, according to the release.