Open Menu

Former VP Of China Development Bank Stands Trial For Bribe-taking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 06:31 PM

Former VP of China Development Bank stands trial for bribe-taking

Zhou Qingyu, a former vice president of China Development Bank, stood trial on bribery-related charges on Friday, at a court in Changchun, Jilin Province

CHANGCHUN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Zhou Qingyu, a former vice president of China Development Bank, stood trial on bribery-related charges on Friday, at a court in Changchun, Jilin Province.

According to the indictment, between 2013 and 2023, Zhou took advantage of his various positions at the bank to provide assistance to others in matters such as loan financing, project contracting, business operations, and personnel arrangements.

In return, Zhou accepted money and valuables worth over 67.43 million yuan (about 9.

5 million U.S. dollars).

Also, after leaving relevant posts, he was found to have abused the influence he gained from his previous posts to seek unfair benefits for others, accepting money and gifts worth about 1 million yuan in return, the prosecutors said.

During the trial, prosecutors, the defendant and his defense counsel cross-examined the evidence and gave their respective accounts.

In his final statement, Zhou pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

A verdict will be announced in due course.

Related Topics

Loan Business China Bank Jilin Changchun Money From Million Court

Recent Stories

DC Sanghar reviews measures against electricity th ..

DC Sanghar reviews measures against electricity theft, power supply arrangements ..

3 minutes ago
 Special Secretary Development visits Burns Ward at ..

Special Secretary Development visits Burns Ward at LUH

3 minutes ago
 Regional Ombudsman Office Sukkur provides financia ..

Regional Ombudsman Office Sukkur provides financial assistance to worker

3 minutes ago
 MoEF, WAPDA sign agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropo ..

MoEF, WAPDA sign agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan dispatches 300 tones relief tranche to co ..

Pakistan dispatches 300 tones relief tranche to conflict-hit Gaza

11 minutes ago
 World blood donor day observed in Sukkur

World blood donor day observed in Sukkur

11 minutes ago
Govt committed for transforming Pakistan into digi ..

Govt committed for transforming Pakistan into digital economy: Shaza

11 minutes ago
 DC stresses provision of relief to consumers on Ei ..

DC stresses provision of relief to consumers on Eid-ul-Azha

11 minutes ago
 LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference ..

LHC CJ believes ‘establishment’s interference into judiciary to end soon

39 minutes ago
 BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response p ..

BSDSB executing comprehensive heat wave response project: Razaq

23 minutes ago
 Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in ..

Khalid Maqbool urges spreading NCA’s message in world

23 minutes ago
 HU, Metrix Pakistan organizes day long career deve ..

HU, Metrix Pakistan organizes day long career development workshop

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World