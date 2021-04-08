UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former VP Pence Launches Advocacy Group To Defend Conservatives From 'Radical Left'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 01:00 AM

Former VP Pence Launches Advocacy Group to Defend Conservatives From 'Radical Left'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Former US Vice President Mike Pence Pence announced on Wednesday a new advocacy organization, Advancing American Freedom, that he said will promote conservative policies of the Trump administration.

"Conservatives will not stand idly by as the radical Left and the new administration attempt to threaten America's standing as the greatest Nation in the world with their destructive policies," Pence said in a press release.

The advocacy group plans to build on "the success of the last four years by promoting traditional Conservative values and promoting the successful policies of the Trump Administration," Pence added.

The release contained a list of more than two dozen prominent conservatives on the organization's advisory board, including many who served in government during the past four years and other longtime champions of the US political right.

They include former White House aides Kellyanne Conway and Larry Kudlow, as well as prominent figures dating back to the Reagan administration such as former Attorney General Ed Meese, according to the release.

Related Topics

World White House Trump Conway Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens 12th Abu Dhabi ..

49 minutes ago

Shakhbout Al Nahyan, Al Hashemy discuss strengthen ..

49 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens Mohamed bin Zaye ..

2 hours ago

Suez Canal Chairman Says Rejected Plan to Saw Off ..

2 hours ago

Chinese delegation discusses collaboration with UV ..

2 hours ago

Air pollution linked with worse outcomes in Covid- ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.