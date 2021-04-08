Former VP Pence Launches Advocacy Group to Defend Conservatives From 'Radical Left'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Former US Vice President Mike Pence Pence announced on Wednesday a new advocacy organization, Advancing American Freedom, that he said will promote conservative policies of the Trump administration.

"Conservatives will not stand idly by as the radical Left and the new administration attempt to threaten America's standing as the greatest Nation in the world with their destructive policies," Pence said in a press release.

The advocacy group plans to build on "the success of the last four years by promoting traditional Conservative values and promoting the successful policies of the Trump Administration," Pence added.

The release contained a list of more than two dozen prominent conservatives on the organization's advisory board, including many who served in government during the past four years and other longtime champions of the US political right.

They include former White House aides Kellyanne Conway and Larry Kudlow, as well as prominent figures dating back to the Reagan administration such as former Attorney General Ed Meese, according to the release.