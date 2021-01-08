UrduPoint.com
Former White House Spokesperson Urges Trump To Consider Resigning

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah on Friday called on US President Donald Trump to consider resignation in the aftermath of the Capitol unrest and said she would never vote for her former employer.

In an interview with CNN, Farah explained that she decided to quit last December out of reluctance to assist Trump's refusal to concede and his bid to overturn the election defeat to President-elect Joe Biden.

"I think it's something he should seriously consider," Farah said when asked if she supports the idea of Trump's resignation. She agreed that she would feel safer if Vice President Mike Pence took over for the last days before Biden's January 20 inauguration.

Thousands of Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the election results. The attack came shortly after Trump urged his supporters to march on the Capitol and "fight much harder" to overturn the election results.

Five people died as a result of the ensuing violence.

Since the incident, calls have been mounting for Pence and the cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office or initiate a congressional impeachment.

Farah said that she sees no need "to carry out the charade of an impeachment" given the number of days left before the inauguration. When asked if she would ever support Trump in another election, Farah replied "I wouldn't."

"And just candidly there is a lot that he did right, a lot in the 'America First' policy agenda that Republicans should hang on to," she said. "I want us to build us on the good of Donald Trump but in a moment that called for a leadership, that called for compassion ... quick judgment to save lives, he came up short, he didn't make the right call."

In the wake of the Capitol unrest and the congressional certification of Biden's win, Trump promised to cooperate with the orderly transition, but told supporters that "our incredible journey is just beginning."

