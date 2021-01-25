UrduPoint.com
Former White House Spokeswoman Announces Run For Arkansas Governor

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a former White House press secretary who served for ex-President Donald Trump's communications team, on Monday officially announced her bid to run for Arkansas governor.

"Today, I announce my candidacy for Governor of Arkansas and ask for your prayers and your support," Sanders said. "As Governor I will your right to be free of socialism and tyranny, your second amendment right to keep your family safe and your freedom of speech and religious liberty. Our state needs a leader with a courage to do what's right, not what's politically correct or convenient.

Sanders, the daughter of Mike Huckabee, who served as the state's governor for over a decade, has long been planning to run for the post. Trump has reportedly supported his former aide's decision.

The 38-year-old politician will run to replace Asa Hutchinson, racing against incumbent Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin and state Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Sanders, the third woman to serve as the White House press secretary following in the footsteps of Dee Dee Myers in 1993 and Dana Perino in 2007, worked for Trump's communications team from 2017-2019.

