Former Wirecard CEO bailed for 5 mn euros: prosecutors

Munich prosecutors said Tuesday that the former chief of stricken payments provider Wirecard Markus Braun would be released on bail for five million euros ($5.6 million).

"Enforcing the arrest warrant is not seen as necessary," prosecutors said in a statement, noting that Braun gave himself up willingly Monday and adding that he will have to report to police each week.