UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Wirecard CEO Bailed For 5 Mn Euros: Prosecutors

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 06:55 PM

Former Wirecard CEO bailed for 5 mn euros: prosecutors

Munich prosecutors said Tuesday that the former chief of stricken payments provider Wirecard Markus Braun would be released on bail for five million euros ($5.6 million).

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Munich prosecutors said Tuesday that the former chief of stricken payments provider Wirecard Markus Braun would be released on bail for five million Euros ($5.6 million).

"Enforcing the arrest warrant is not seen as necessary," prosecutors said in a statement, noting that Braun gave himself up willingly Monday and adding that he will have to report to police each week.

Related Topics

Police Munich Million

Recent Stories

Huawei Holds Global FSI Summit 2020 on Digital Tra ..

4 minutes ago

SECOND update on Covid-19 tests

9 minutes ago

7th Dubai International Projects Management Forum ..

43 minutes ago

UN sends 27 truckload of aid to Idlib, Syria

2 minutes ago

Famous folk singer Sain Zahoor visits Lahore Arts ..

2 minutes ago

District administration committed to extending rel ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.