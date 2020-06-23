Former Wirecard CEO Bailed For 5 Mn Euros: Prosecutors
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 06:55 PM
Munich prosecutors said Tuesday that the former chief of stricken payments provider Wirecard Markus Braun would be released on bail for five million euros ($5.6 million).
"Enforcing the arrest warrant is not seen as necessary," prosecutors said in a statement, noting that Braun gave himself up willingly Monday and adding that he will have to report to police each week.