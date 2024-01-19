Former World Pole Vault Champion Barber Dead At 29: Agent
Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Former world pole vault champion Shawn Barber of Canada has died at age 29 at his home in Texas, his agent announced on Thursday.
Barber won the 2015 world title at Beijing by clearing 5.90 meters and captured his other major international crown on home-nation soil in Toronto at the 2015 Pan American Games.
Paul Doyle, Barber's agent, announced his passing on an Instagram posting. No cause of death was revealed.
"A friend that will never be forgotten. Canadian Olympic Pole Vaulter Shawn Barber has passed away," said the message on Doyle Management's Instagram page.
"He is currently the Canadian record holder with his personal best of 6.00m and was the 2015 World Champion in the Pole Vault.
"Shawn was also an Olympic finalist at the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro. He will be greatly missed."
Barber set the Canadian indoor record of 6.00 in 2016 at the Pole Vault Summit and cleared 5.93 in July 2015 to set a Canadian outdoor mark.
Barber, who held dual US and Canadian citizenship, took silver at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games after claiming a bronze in 2014 at Glasgow.
At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Barber finished 10th, clearing 5.50m.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
More Stories From World
-
Atletico defeat Real Madrid, Barca scrape past third-tier rivals in Copa9 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher after US tech rally29 minutes ago
-
North Korea says tested 'underwater nuclear weapon system'29 minutes ago
-
Hazlewood leads Australia to huge win over West Indies29 minutes ago
-
Election wave and AI disinformation raise stakes in 202429 minutes ago
-
In Davos, an Australian mining boss presses industries to go green29 minutes ago
-
Xavi's wounded Barca face tough test at Real Betis29 minutes ago
-
Egypt rally twice for Ghana draw after Salah injury blow39 minutes ago
-
Afghanistan's recovery hinges on int'l aid, reinstating women's rights: UNDP report39 minutes ago
-
Atletico defeat Real Madrid, Barca scrape past third-tier rivals in Copa39 minutes ago
-
Australia v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard39 minutes ago
-
Huthis say US ship hit in Gulf of Aden attack40 minutes ago