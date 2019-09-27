UrduPoint.com
Forming Of Constitutional Committee Step Toward Political Solution In Syria - Jordan FM

Fri 27th September 2019 | 01:00 AM

Forming of Constitutional Committee Step Toward Political Solution in Syria - Jordan FM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Jordan welcomes the formation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and considers it a step toward reaching a political solution to the conflict in Syria, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We saw the progress achieved in forming the Constitutional Committee." Safadi said.  "We believe this is a very, very important step toward a political solution that we all seek and want. So we support this step and value the tremendous effort by the United Nations and the Special Envoy to bring about this very promising and encouraging development."

