Formula 1 Abandons Plans To Hold Races In South Africa For Political Reasons - Reports

Published June 06, 2023 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Formula 1 has ditched the idea of holding a race in South Africa due to the country's close ties with Russia, the Racing News 365 portal reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

A return to the Kyalami circuit near the city of Johannesburg has been highly anticipated among the F1 community in recent years, as Formula 1 representatives have been in talks over holding a grand prix in the country since 2022. Rumors suggested the South African Grand Prix would have replaced the Belgian Grand Prix, whose contract expires after the current season.

Sources indicated that the plans for a Formula 1 race in South Africa had been dropped now, due to the country's neutral stance on the Ukraine conflict and alleged support for Russia, according to the report.

The news outlet also said that now, the Belgian Grand Prix, which is held at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, is likely to stay in the schedule of the 2024 championship.

The last time Kyalami circuit hosted a Formula 1 grand prix was in 1993.

In February 2022, Formula 1 strongly condemned Russia's military operation in Ukraine, canceled the Russian Grand Prix held at the circuit in Sochi and terminated contracted for future races. The International automobile Federation (FIA), the governing body for Formula 1, prohibited all Russian and Belarusian teams from participating in its competitions, while Russian and Belarusian drivers were allowed to enter races only under a neutral status and after signing a document condemning the military operation.

