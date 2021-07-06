Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix Canceled Due to COVID-19 Restrictions - Organizers

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Australia's Formula 1 Grand Prix race has been canceled over restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers said on Tuesday.

"We regret to announce that the 2021 #AusGP has been cancelled due to restrictions & logistical challenges relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," F1 Australian Grand Prix tweeted.

The race was scheduled to take place in Melbourne on November 18-21.