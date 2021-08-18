Formula 1 Says Japanese Grand Prix Canceled Due to COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The Formula 1 racing championship confirmed on Wednesday the cancellation of the 2021 Grand Prix in Japan, citing the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The racing championship is not the only athletic event in the Asian country affected by an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases as earlier in the week spectators were banned from the upcoming 2020 Summer Paralympic Games.

"Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in Japan, the decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country," Formula 1 said in a statement.

Tokyo and five other Japanese prefectures ” Okinawa, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Osaka ” have been under a COVID-19 state of emergency since July due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. Starting Friday, they will be joined by Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Shizuoka, Kyoto, Hyogo, and Fukuoka.