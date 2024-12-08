Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Grid
Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Updated grid for the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after Nico Hulkenberg was hit with a three-place penalty after qualifying on Saturday:
Front row
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren
2nd row
Carlos Sainz (ESP) Ferrari, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull
3rd row
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine, George Russell (GBR) Mercedes
4th row
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas, Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin
5th row
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber, Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull,
6th row
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB, Liam Lawson (NZL) RB
7th row
Lance Stroll (CAN) Aston Martin, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas
8th row
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes
9th row
Jack Doohan (AUS) Alpine, Alex Albon (THA) Williams
10th row
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari, Franco Colapinto (ARG) Williams
