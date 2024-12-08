Open Menu

Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Grid

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024

Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix grid

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Updated grid for the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after Nico Hulkenberg was hit with a three-place penalty after qualifying on Saturday:

Front row

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren

2nd row

Carlos Sainz (ESP) Ferrari, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull

3rd row

Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine, George Russell (GBR) Mercedes

4th row

Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Haas, Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin

5th row

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber, Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull,

6th row

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB, Liam Lawson (NZL) RB

7th row

Lance Stroll (CAN) Aston Martin, Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas

8th row

Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes

9th row

Jack Doohan (AUS) Alpine, Alex Albon (THA) Williams

10th row

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari, Franco Colapinto (ARG) Williams

