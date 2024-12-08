Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results
Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) results of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the 24th and final race of the Formula One season on Sunday:
1.Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren), 1hr 26min 33.291sec, 2.Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) at 5.832s, 3.Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 31.928, 4. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 36.483, 5. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 37.538, 6. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 49.847, 7. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine) 1:12.560, 8. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Haas) 1:15.554, 9. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin) 1:22.373, 10. Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren) 1:23.821, 11. Alex Albon (THA/Williams) 1 lap, 12.Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/RB) 1 lap, 13. Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Sauber) 1 lap, 14. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) 1 lap, 15. Jack Doohan (AUS/Alpine) 1 lap, 16. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) 1 lap, 17. Liam Lawson (NZL/RB) 3 laps
Fastest lap: Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) 1:25.637
DNF:
Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull), Franco Colapinto (ARG/Williams), Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Sauber), Liam Lawson (NZL/RB)
World championship standings
Drivers
1.
Max Verstappen (NED) 437 pts - world champion, 2. Lando Norris (GBR) 374, 3. Charles Leclerc (MON) 356, 4. Oscar Piastri (AUS) 292, 5. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 290, 6. George Russell (GBR) 245, 7. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 223, 8. Sergio Perez (MEX) 152, 9. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 70, 10. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 42, 11. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 41, 12. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 30, 13. Lance Stroll (CAN) 24, 14. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 23, 15. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 16, 16. Alexander Albon (THA) 12, 17. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 12, 18. Oliver Bearman (GBR) 7, 19. Franco Colapinto (ARG) 5, 20. Zhou Guanyu (CHN) 4, 21. Liam Lawson (NZL) 4, 22. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 0, 23. Logan Sargeant (USA) 0, 24. Jack Doohan (AUS) 0
Constructors
1. McLaren 666 pts - world champions, 2. Ferrari 652, 3. Red Bull 589, 4. Mercedes 468, 5. Aston Martin 94, 6. Alpine 65, 7. Haas 58, 8. RB 46, 9. Williams 17, 10. Sauber 4
afp
