Open Menu

Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix results

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) results of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the 24th and final race of the Formula One season on Sunday:

1.Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren), 1hr 26min 33.291sec, 2.Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) at 5.832s, 3.Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 31.928, 4. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 36.483, 5. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 37.538, 6. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 49.847, 7. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine) 1:12.560, 8. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Haas) 1:15.554, 9. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin) 1:22.373, 10. Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren) 1:23.821, 11. Alex Albon (THA/Williams) 1 lap, 12.Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/RB) 1 lap, 13. Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Sauber) 1 lap, 14. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) 1 lap, 15. Jack Doohan (AUS/Alpine) 1 lap, 16. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) 1 lap, 17. Liam Lawson (NZL/RB) 3 laps

Fastest lap: Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) 1:25.637

DNF:

Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull), Franco Colapinto (ARG/Williams), Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Sauber), Liam Lawson (NZL/RB)

World championship standings

Drivers

1.

Max Verstappen (NED) 437 pts - world champion, 2. Lando Norris (GBR) 374, 3. Charles Leclerc (MON) 356, 4. Oscar Piastri (AUS) 292, 5. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 290, 6. George Russell (GBR) 245, 7. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 223, 8. Sergio Perez (MEX) 152, 9. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 70, 10. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 42, 11. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 41, 12. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 30, 13. Lance Stroll (CAN) 24, 14. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 23, 15. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 16, 16. Alexander Albon (THA) 12, 17. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 12, 18. Oliver Bearman (GBR) 7, 19. Franco Colapinto (ARG) 5, 20. Zhou Guanyu (CHN) 4, 21. Liam Lawson (NZL) 4, 22. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 0, 23. Logan Sargeant (USA) 0, 24. Jack Doohan (AUS) 0

Constructors

1. McLaren 666 pts - world champions, 2. Ferrari 652, 3. Red Bull 589, 4. Mercedes 468, 5. Aston Martin 94, 6. Alpine 65, 7. Haas 58, 8. RB 46, 9. Williams 17, 10. Sauber 4

afp

Related Topics

USA World Abu Dhabi Mercedes Hamilton George Alpine Logan Pierre Sunday Oscar Ferrari Aston Martin Race McLaren

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

13 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

1 day ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

1 day ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

1 day ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

1 day ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 day ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 day ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From World