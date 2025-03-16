Open Menu

Formula One: Australian Grand Prix Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) results from the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, the opening round of 24 in the 2025 Formula One world championship:

1. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) 58 laps in 1hr 42min 6.304sec, 2. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) at 0.895sec, 3. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 8.481, 4. Alexander Albon (THA/Williams) 12.773, 5. Kimi Antonelli (ITA/Mercedes) 15.135, 6. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) 17.413, 7. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Sauber) 18.423, 8. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 19.826, 9. Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren) 20.448, 10. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Ferrari) 22.473, 11. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine) 26.502, 12. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/RB) 29.884, 13. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Haas) 33.161, 14. Oliver Bearman (GBR/Haas) 40.

351

Did not finish: Liam Lawson (GBR/Red Bull), Carlos Sainz (ESP/Williams), Isack Hadjar (FRA/RB), Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin), Jack Doohan (AUS/Alpine), Gabriel Bortoleto (BRA/Sauber)

Standings

Drivers:

1. Lando Norris (GBR) 25 pts, 2. Max Verstappen (NED) 18, 3. George Russell (GBR) 15, 4. Alexander Albon (THA) 12, 5. Kimi Antonelli (ITA) 10, 6. Lance Stroll (CAN) 8, 7. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 6, 8. Charles Leclerc (MON) 4, 9. Oscar Piastri (AUS) 2, 10. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 1

Constructors:

1. McLaren 27 pts, 2. Mercedes 25, 3. Red Bull 18, 4. Williams 12, 5. Aston Martin 8, 6. Sauber 6, 7. Ferrari 5

