Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix Grid
Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 12:30 AM
Sakhir, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Starting grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix, the fourth round of the 24-race Formula One season, after qualifying in Sakhir on Saturday:
Front row
Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren)
George Russell (GBR/Mercedes)
2nd row
Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari)
Kimi Antonelli (ITA/Mercedes)
3rd row
Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine)
Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren)
4th row
Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull)
Carlos Sainz (ESP/Williams)
5th row
Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Ferrari)
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/Red Bull)
6th row
Jack Doohan (AUS/Alpine)
Isack Hadjar (FRA/RB)
7th row
Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin)
Esteban Ocon (FRA/Haas)
8th row
Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Sauber)
Alex Albon (THA/Williams)
9th row
Liam Lawson (NZL/RB)
Gabriel Bortoleto (BRA/Sauber)
10th row
Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin)
Oliver Bearman (GBR/Haas)
