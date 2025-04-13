Open Menu

Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix Grid

Published April 13, 2025

Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix grid

Sakhir, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Revised starting grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix, the fourth round of the 24-race Formula One season, after George Russell and Kimi Antonelli received one-place penalties on Saturday:

Front row

Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren)

Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari)

2nd row

George Russell (GBR/Mercedes)

Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine)

3rd row

Kimi Antonelli (ITA/Mercedes)

Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren)

4th row

Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull)

Carlos Sainz (ESP/Williams)

5th row

Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Ferrari)

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/Red Bull)

6th row

Jack Doohan (AUS/Alpine)

Isack Hadjar (FRA/RB)

7th row

Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin)

Esteban Ocon (FRA/Haas)

8th row

Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Sauber)

Alex Albon (THA/Williams)

9th row

Liam Lawson (NZL/RB)

Gabriel Bortoleto (BRA/Sauber)

10th row

Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin)

Oliver Bearman (GBR/Haas)

