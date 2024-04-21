Formula One: Chinese Grand Prix results

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) results from the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai international Circuit on Sunday, the fifth race of the 2024 season:

1. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 56 laps in 1hr 40min 52.554sec, 2. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) at 13.773, 3. Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) at 19.160, 4. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) at 23.623, 5. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) at 33.983, 6. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) at 38.724, 7. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin) at 43.414, 8. Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren) at 59.198, 9. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) at 57.986, 10. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Haas) at 1:00.476, 11. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) at 1:02.812, 12. Alexander Albon (THA/Williams) at 1:05.506, 13. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine) at 1:09.223, 14. Guanyu Zhou (CHN/Sauber) at 1:11.689, 15. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) at 1:22.786, 16. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) at 1:27.533, 17. Logan Sargeant (USA/Williams) at 1:35.

110

Retirements:

Lap 20: Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Sauber)

Lap 27: Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/RB)

lap 34: Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/RB)

Fastest lap: Alonso 1min 37.810sec

World Championship Standings

Drivers:

1. Max Verstappen (NED) 110 pts, 2. Sergio Perez (MEX) 85, 3. Charles Leclerc (MON) 76, 4. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 69, 5. Lando Norris (GBR) 58, 6. Oscar Piastri (AUS) 38, 7. George Russell (GBR) 33, 8. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 31, 9. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 19, 10. Lance Stroll (CAN) 9, 11. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 7, 12. Oliver Bearman (GBR) 6, 13. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 4, 14. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 1

Constructors:

1. Red Bull 195 pts, 2. Ferrari 151, 3. McLaren 96, 4. Mercedes 52, 5. Aston Martin 40, 6. RB 7, 7. Haas 5