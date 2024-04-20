Formula One: Chinese Grand Prix sprint race results

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) results from the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix sprint race at the Shanghai international Circuit on Saturday:

1. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 19 laps in 32min 04.660sec, 2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) at 13.043 secs, 3. Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) at 15.258, 4. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) at 17.486, 5. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) at 20.696, 6. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) at 22.088, 7. Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren) at 24.713, 8. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) at 25.696, 9. Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Sauber) at 31.951, 10. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) at 37.398, 11. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/RB) at 37.840, 12. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Sauber) at 38.295, 13. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) at 39.841, 14. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) at 40.299, 15. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine) at 40.838, 16. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/RB) 41.

870, 17. Alexander Albon (THA/Williams) at 42.998, 18. Logan Sargeant (USA/Williams) at 46.352, 19. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Haas) at 46.630, 20. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin) at 2 laps.

Standings

Drivers:

1. Max Verstappen (NED) 85 pts, 2. Sergio Perez (MEX) 70, 3. Charles Leclerc (MON) 64, 4. Carlos Sainz (ESP) 59, 5. Lando Norris (GBR) 40, 6. Oscar Piastri (AUS) 34, 7. George Russell (GBR) 25, 8. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 24, 9. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 17, 10. Lance Stroll (CAN) 9, 11. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 7, 12. Oliver Bearman (GBR) 6, 13. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 3, 14. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 1

Constructors:

1. Red Bull 155 pts, 2. Ferrari 129, 3. McLaren 74, 4. Mercedes 42, 5. Aston Martin 33, 6. RB 7, 7. Haas 4