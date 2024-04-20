Formula One: Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race Results
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) results from the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix sprint race at the Shanghai international Circuit on Saturday:
1. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 19 laps in 32min 04.660sec, 2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) at 13.043 secs, 3. Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) at 15.258, 4. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) at 17.486, 5. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) at 20.696, 6. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) at 22.088, 7. Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren) at 24.713, 8. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) at 25.696, 9. Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Sauber) at 31.951, 10. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) at 37.398, 11. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/RB) at 37.840, 12. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Sauber) at 38.295, 13. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) at 39.841, 14. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) at 40.299, 15. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine) at 40.838, 16. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/RB) 41.
870, 17. Alexander Albon (THA/Williams) at 42.998, 18. Logan Sargeant (USA/Williams) at 46.352, 19. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Haas) at 46.630, 20. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin) at 2 laps.
Standings
Drivers:
1. Max Verstappen (NED) 85 pts, 2. Sergio Perez (MEX) 70, 3. Charles Leclerc (MON) 64, 4. Carlos Sainz (ESP) 59, 5. Lando Norris (GBR) 40, 6. Oscar Piastri (AUS) 34, 7. George Russell (GBR) 25, 8. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 24, 9. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 17, 10. Lance Stroll (CAN) 9, 11. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 7, 12. Oliver Bearman (GBR) 6, 13. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 3, 14. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 1
Constructors:
1. Red Bull 155 pts, 2. Ferrari 129, 3. McLaren 74, 4. Mercedes 42, 5. Aston Martin 33, 6. RB 7, 7. Haas 4
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024
Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding
Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area
Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO
Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update
Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle
Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders
Turkey's Freedom Flotilla ready to set sail for Gaza
French teen dies from heart failure after knife attack near school
More Stories From World
-
AI's relentless rise gives journalists tough choices7 minutes ago
-
Weekend job: Trump hits campaign trail on days off from trial7 minutes ago
-
Pogacar aims to halt Van der Poel's bid to emulate Merckx 1975 record47 minutes ago
-
'Bombing' hits Iraq military base: security sources47 minutes ago
-
Heat and Pelicans overcome key absences to take final playoff spots57 minutes ago
-
India pushes Maoist rebel strongholds on road to democracy57 minutes ago
-
Verstappen wins Chinese Grand Prix sprint race1 hour ago
-
Second Ecuadoran mayor killed ahead of anti-crime referendum: police1 hour ago
-
Togo lawmakers approve contested political reform1 hour ago
-
Verstappen blasts past Hamilton to win Chinese GP sprint1 hour ago
-
Taylor Swift, tortured poet, exorcises demons with new double album1 hour ago
-
In historic election, Volkswagen workers in Tennessee vote to unionize2 hours ago