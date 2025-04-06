Formula One: Japanese Grand Prix Grid - Revised
Suzuka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Revised starting grid for Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka after Carlos Sainz was demoted three places for impeding Lewis Hamilton during qualifying:
1st row
Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull)
Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren)
2nd row
Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren)
Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari)
3rd row
George Russell (GBR/Mercedes)
Kimi Antonelli (ITA/Mercedes)
4th row
Isack Hadjar (FRA/Racing Bulls)
Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Ferrari)
5th row
Alexander Albon (THA/Williams)
Oliver Bearman (GBR/Haas)
6th row
Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine)
Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin)
7th row
Liam Lawson (NZL/Racing Bulls)
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/Red Bull)
8th row
Carlos Sainz (ESP/Williams)
Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Sauber)
9th row
Gabriel Bortoleto (BRA/Sauber)
Esteban Ocon (FRA/Haas)
10th row
Jack Doohan (AUS/Alpine)
Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin)
afp
