Formula One: Japanese Grand Prix Grid - Revised

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Suzuka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Revised starting grid for Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka after Carlos Sainz was demoted three places for impeding Lewis Hamilton during qualifying:

1st row

Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull)

Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren)

2nd row

Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren)

Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari)

3rd row

George Russell (GBR/Mercedes)

Kimi Antonelli (ITA/Mercedes)

4th row

Isack Hadjar (FRA/Racing Bulls)

Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Ferrari)

5th row

Alexander Albon (THA/Williams)

Oliver Bearman (GBR/Haas)

6th row

Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine)

Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin)

7th row

Liam Lawson (NZL/Racing Bulls)

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/Red Bull)

8th row

Carlos Sainz (ESP/Williams)

Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Sauber)

9th row

Gabriel Bortoleto (BRA/Sauber)

Esteban Ocon (FRA/Haas)

10th row

Jack Doohan (AUS/Alpine)

Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin)

