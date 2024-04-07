Formula One: Japanese Grand Prix Results
Suzuka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) results from Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka on Sunday, the fourth race of the 2024 season:
1. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 307 km in 1 hr 54:23.566sec, 2. Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) at 12.535, 3. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) at 20.866, 4. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) at 26.522, 5. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) at 29.700, 6. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin) at 44.272, 7. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) at 45.951, 8. Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren) at 47.525, 9. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) at 48.626, 10. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/RB) at 1 lap, 11. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Haas) at 1 lap, 12. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) at 1 lap, 13. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) at 1 lap, 14. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Sauber) at 1 lap, 15. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) at 1 lap, 16. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine) at 1 lap, 17. Logan Sargeant (USA/Williams) at 1 lap
Retirements:
Lap 0: Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/RB)
Lap 0: Alexander Albon (THA/Williams)
Lap 12: Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Sauber)
Standings
Drivers:
1.
Max Verstappen (NED) 77 pts, 2. Sergio Perez (MEX) 64, 3. Charles Leclerc (MON) 59, 4. Carlos Sainz (ESP) 55, 5. Lando Norris (GBR) 37, 6. Oscar Piastri (AUS) 32, 7. George Russell (GBR) 24, 8. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 24, 9. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 10, 10. Lance Stroll (CAN) 9, 11. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 7, 12. Oliver Bearman (GBR) 6, 13. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 3, 14. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 1
Constructors:
1. Red Bull 141 pts, 2. Ferrari 120, 3. McLaren 69, 4. Mercedes 34, 5. Aston Martin 33, 6. RB 7, 7. Haas 4
