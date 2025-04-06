Formula One: Japanese Grand Prix results

Suzuka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) results from the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka on Sunday, the third leg of the 24-race 2025 season:

1. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 307 km in 1hr 22min 6.983sec, 2. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) at 1.423 seconds, 3. Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren) at 2.129, 4. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) at 16.097, 5. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) at 17.362, 6. Kimi Antonelli (ITA/Mercedes) at 18.671, 7. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Ferrari) at 29.182, 8. Isack Hadjar (FRA/RB) at 37.134, 9. Alexander Albon (THA/Williams) at 40.367, 10. Oliver Bearman (GBR/Haas) at 54.529, 11. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin) at 57.333, 12. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/Red Bull) at 58.401, 13. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine) at 1:02.122, 14. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Williams) at 1:14.129, 15. Jack Doohan (AUS/Alpine) at 1:21.314, 16. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Sauber) at 1:21.

957, 17. Liam Lawson (NZL/RB) at 1:22.734, 18. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Haas) at 1:23.438, 19. Gabriel Bortoleto (BRA/Sauber) at 1:23.897, 20. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) at 1 lap

World Championship Standings

Drivers:

1. Lando Norris (GBR) 62 pts, 2. Max Verstappen (NED) 61, 3. Oscar Piastri (AUS) 49, 4. George Russell (GBR) 45, 5. Kimi Antonelli (ITA) 30, 6. Charles Leclerc (MON) 20, 7. Alexander Albon (THA) 18, 8. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 15, 9. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 10, 10. Lance Stroll (CAN) 10, 11. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 6, 12. Oliver Bearman (GBR) 5, 13. Isack Hadjar (FRA) 4, 14. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 3, 15. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 1

Constructors:

1. McLaren 111 pts, 2. Mercedes 75, 3. Red Bull 61, 4. Ferrari 35, 5. Williams 19, 6. Haas 15, 7. Aston Martin 10, 8. RB 7, 9. Sauber 6.