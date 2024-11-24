Open Menu

Formula One: Las Vegas Grand Prix Results

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Formula One: Las Vegas Grand Prix results

Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) results in the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, the 22nd round of the 2024 world championship:

1. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 1 h 22:05.969, 2. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) at 7.313, 3. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) 11.906, 4. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 14.283, 5. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 16.582, 6. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Mercedes) 43.385, 7. Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren-Mercedes) 51.365, 8. Nico Hülkenberg (GER/Haas-Ferrari) 59.808, 9. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/Racing Bulls-Red Bull) 1:02.808, 10. Sergio Pérez (MEX/Red Bull) 1:03.114, 11. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:09.195, 12. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari) 1:09.803, 13. Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Sauber-Ferrari) 1:14.085, 14. Franco Colapinto (ARG/Williams-Mercedes) 1:15.172, 15. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1:24.102, 16. Liam Lawson (NZL/Racing Bulls-Red Bull) 1:31.005, 17. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault) 1 lap, 18. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Sauber-Ferrari) 1 lap

Fastest lap: Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Mercedes) 1:34.876 on 49th lap (average speed: 227.779 km/h)

Did not finish: Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine-Renault), Alexander Albon (THA/Williams-Mercedes)

World championship

Drivers

1.

Max Verstappen (NED) 403 pts, 2. Lando Norris (GBR) 340, 3. Charles Leclerc (MON) 319, 4. Oscar Piastri (AUS) 268, 5. Carlos Sainz (ESP) 259, 6. George Russell (GBR) 217, 7. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 208, 8. Sergio Pérez (MEX) 152, 9. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 62, 10. Nico Hülkenberg (GER) 35, 11. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 30, 12. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 26, 13. Lance Stroll (CAN) 24, 14. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 23, 15. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 14, 16. Alexander Albon (THA) 12, 17. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 12, 18. Oliver Bearman (GBR) 7, 19. Franco Colapinto (ARG) 5, 20. Liam Lawson (NZL) 4, 21. Zhou Guanyu (CHN) 0, 22. Logan Sargeant (USA) 0, 23. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 0

Constructors

1. McLaren-Mercedes 608 pts, 2. Ferrari 584, 3. Red Bull 555, 4. Mercedes 425, 5. Aston Martin-Mercedes 86, 6. Haas-Ferrari 50, 7. Alpine-Renault 49, 8. Racing Bulls-Red Bull 46, 9. Williams-Mercedes 17, 10. Sauber-Ferrari 0

