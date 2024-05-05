Formula One: Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race Results
Miami Gardens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Miami Grand Prix sprint race results on Saturday:
1. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 31:31.383, 2. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) at 3.371, 3. Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) 5.095, 4. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Racing Bulls-Red Bull) 14.971, 5. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) 15.222, 6. Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren-Mercedes) 15.750, 7. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Haas-Ferrari) 22.054, 8. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/Racing Bulls-Red Bull) 29.816, 9. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine-Renault) 31.880, 10. Logan Sargeant (USA/Williams-Mercedes) 34.355, 11. Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Sauber-Ferrari) 35.078, 12. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 35.755, 13. Alexander Albon (THA/Williams-Mercedes)36.086, 14. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Sauber-Ferrari) 36.892, 15. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault)37.740, 16. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 49.347, 17. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 59.409, 18. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari) 1:06.303
Did not finish: Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Mercedes), Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes)
World championship standings
Drivers
1.
Max Verstappen (NED) 118 pts, 2. Sergio Perez (MEX) 91, 3. Charles Leclerc (MON) 83, 4. Carlos Sainz (ESP) 73, 5. Lando Norris (GBR) 58, 6. Oscar Piastri (AUS) 41, 7. George Russell (GBR) 33, 8. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 31, 9. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 19, 10. Lance Stroll (CAN) 9, 11. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 8, 12. Oliver Bearman (GBR) 6, 13. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 6, 14. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 5, 15. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 1, 16. Alexander Albon (THA) 0, 17. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 0, 18. Zhou Guanyu (CHN) 0, 19. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 0, 20. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 0, 21. Logan Sargeant (USA) 0
Constructors
1. Red Bull 209 pts, 2. Ferrari 162, 3. McLaren-Mercedes 99, 4. Mercedes 52, 5. Aston Martin-Mercedes 40, 6. Racing Bulls-Red Bull 13, 7. Haas-Ferrari 7, 8. Williams-Mercedes 0, 9. Alpine-Renault 0, 10. Sauber-Ferrari 0
