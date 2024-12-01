Formula One: Qatar Grand Prix Grid
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Revised grid for the Qatar Grand Prix in Doha after Max Verstappen was dropped from pole to second after a qualifying review on Saturday:
Front row
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull
2nd row
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren
3rd row
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes,
4th row
Carlos Sainz (ESP) Ferrari, Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin
5th row
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull, Kevin Magnussen
(DEN) Haas
6th row
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine, Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber
7th row
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber, Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB
8th row
Lance Stroll (CAN) Aston Martin, Alexander Albon (THA) Williams
9th row
Liam Lawson (NZL) RB, Nico Huelkenberg (GER) Haas
10th row
Franco Colapinto (ARG) Williams, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine
