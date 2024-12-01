Formula One: Qatar Grand Prix grid

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Revised grid for the Qatar Grand Prix in Doha after Max Verstappen was dropped from pole to second after a qualifying review on Saturday:

Front row

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull

2nd row

Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren

3rd row

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes,

4th row

Carlos Sainz (ESP) Ferrari, Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin

5th row

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull, Kevin Magnussen

(DEN) Haas

6th row

Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine, Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber

7th row

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber, Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB

8th row

Lance Stroll (CAN) Aston Martin, Alexander Albon (THA) Williams

9th row

Liam Lawson (NZL) RB, Nico Huelkenberg (GER) Haas

10th row

Franco Colapinto (ARG) Williams, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine