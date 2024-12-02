Open Menu

Formula One: Qatar Grand Prix Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Formula One: Qatar Grand Prix results

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) results from the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, the 23rd round of the world championship:

1. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 1hr 31:05.323, 2. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) at 6.031sec, 3. Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren) 6.819, 4. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 14.104, 5. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine) 16.782, 6. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) 17.476, 7. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin) 19.867, 8. Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Sauber) 25.360, 9. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) 32.177, 10. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) 35.762, 11. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Sauber) 50.243, 12. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 56.122, 13. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/RB) 1:01.100, 14. Liam Lawson (NZL/RB) 1:02.656, 15. Alexander Albon (THA/Williams) 1 lap

Fastest lap: Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) 1:22.384 on 56th lap

Did not finish: Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Haas), Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull), Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin), Franco Colapinto (ARG/Williams), Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine)

World championship standings

Drivers

1.

Max Verstappen (NED) 429 pts, 2. Lando Norris (GBR) 349, 3. Charles Leclerc (MON) 341, 4. Oscar Piastri (AUS) 291, 5. Carlos Sainz (ESP) 272, 6. George Russell (GBR) 235, 7. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 211, 8. Sergio Perez (MEX) 152, 9. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 68, 10. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 37, 11. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 36, 12. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 30, 13. Lance Stroll (CAN) 24, 14. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 23, 15. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 16, 16. Alexander Albon (THA) 12, 17. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 12, 18. Oliver Bearman (GBR) 7, 19. Franco Colapinto (ARG) 5, 20. Zhou Guanyu (CHN) 4, 21. Liam Lawson (NZL) 4, 22. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 0, 22. Logan Sargeant (USA) 0

Constructors

1. McLaren 640 pts, 2. Ferrari 619, 3. Red Bull 581, 4. Mercedes 446, 5. Aston Martin 92, 6. Alpine 59, 7. Haas 54, 8. RB 46, 9. Williams 17, 10. Sauber 4

afp

