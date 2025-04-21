Formula One: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Result
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 01:40 AM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) result of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the fifth round of the 24-race Formula One world championship, at Jeddah on Sunday:
1. Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren) 1hr 21min 06.758s, 2. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) at 2.843s, 3. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 8.104, 4. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) 9.196, 5. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 27.236, 6. Andrea Kimi Antonelli (ITA/Mercedes) 34.688, 7. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Ferrari) 39.073, 8. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Williams) 1:04.630, 9. Alex Albon (THA/Williams) 1:06.515, 10. Isack Hadjar (FRA/RB) 1:07.091, 11. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin) 1:15.917, 12. Liam Lawson (NZL/RB) 1:18.451, 13. Oliver Bearman (GBR/Haas) 1:19.194, 14. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Haas) 1:39.723, 15. Nico Hülkenberg (GER/Sauber) 1 lap, 16. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1 lap, 17. Jack Doohan (AUS/Alpine) 1 lap, 18. Gabriel Bortoleto (BRA/Sauber) 1 lap
DNF: Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine), Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/Red Bull)
World championship standings
1.
Oscar Piastri (AUS) 99 pts, 2. Lando Norris (GBR) 89, 3. Max Verstappen (NED) 87, 4. George Russell (GBR) 73, 5. Charles Leclerc (MON) 47, 6. Kimi Antonelli (ITA) 38, 7. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 31, 8. Alex Albon (THA) 20, 9. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 14, 10. Lance Stroll (CAN) 10, 11. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 6, 12. Nico Hülkenberg (GER) 6, 13. Oliver Bearman (GBR) 6, 14. Isack Hadjar (FRA) 5, 15. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 5, 16. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 5, 17. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 0, 18. Liam Lawson (NZL) 0, 19. Jack Doohan (AUS) 0, 20. Gabriel Bortoleto (BRA) 0
Constructors
1. McLaren 188 pts, 2. Mercedes 111, 3. Red Bull 89, 4. Ferrari 78, 5. Williams 25, 6. Haas-Ferrari 20, 7. Aston Martin 10, 8. RB 8, 9. Alpine 6, 10. Sauber 6
