Open Menu

Formula One: United States Grand Prix Results

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2024 | 03:40 AM

Formula One: United States Grand Prix results

Austin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) United States Grand Prix results on Sunday, the 19th round of the 2024 world championship:

1. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1 hr 35:09.639, 2. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) at 8.562secs, 3. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 19.412, 4. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Mercedes) 20.354, 5. Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren-Mercedes) 21.921, 6. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 56.295, 7. Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) 59.072, 8. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Haas-Ferrari) 1:02.957, 9. Liam Lawson (NZL/Racing Bulls-Red Bull) 1:10.563, 10. Franco Colapinto (ARG/Williams-Mercedes) 1:11.979, 11. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari) 1:19.782, 12. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine-Renault) 1:30.558, 13. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1 lap, 14. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/Racing Bulls-Red Bull) 1 lap, 15. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1 lap, 16. Alexander Albon (THA/Williams-Mercedes) 1 lap, 17. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Sauber-Ferrari) 1 lap, 18. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault) 1 lap, 19. Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Sauber-Ferrari) 1 lap

DNF: Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes)

Fastest lap: Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault) 1:37.

330 on 54th lap (average speed 222.036 km/h)

World championship standings

Drivers

1. Max Verstappen (NED) 354 pts, 2. Lando Norris (GBR) 297, 3. Charles Leclerc (MON) 275, 4. Oscar Piastri (AUS) 247, 5. Carlos Sainz (ESP) 215, 6. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 177, 7. George Russell (GBR) 167, 8. Sergio Perez (MEX) 150, 9. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 62, 10. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 29, 11. Lance Stroll (CAN) 24, 12. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 22, 13. Alexander Albon (THA) 12, 14. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 12, 15. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 8, 16. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 8, 17. Oliver Bearman (GBR) 7, 18. Franco Colapinto (ARG) 5, 19. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 5, 20. Liam Lawson (NZL) 2, 21. Zhou Guanyu (CHN) 0, 22. Logan Sargeant (USA) 0, 23. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 0

Constructors

1. McLaren-Mercedes 544 pts, 2. Red Bull 504, 3. Ferrari 496, 4. Mercedes 344, 5. Aston Martin-Mercedes 86, 6. Haas-Ferrari 38, 7. Racing Bulls-Red Bull 36, 8. Williams-Mercedes 17, 9. Alpine-Renault 13, 10. Sauber-Ferrari 0

Related Topics

USA World Mercedes Hamilton George Logan Pierre United States Sunday Oscar Ferrari

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

18 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

19 hours ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

1 day ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

1 day ago
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

1 day ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

1 day ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

1 day ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

1 day ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

1 day ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

1 day ago

More Stories From World