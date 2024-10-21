Formula One: United States Grand Prix Results
Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2024 | 03:40 AM
Austin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) United States Grand Prix results on Sunday, the 19th round of the 2024 world championship:
1. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1 hr 35:09.639, 2. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) at 8.562secs, 3. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 19.412, 4. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Mercedes) 20.354, 5. Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren-Mercedes) 21.921, 6. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 56.295, 7. Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) 59.072, 8. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Haas-Ferrari) 1:02.957, 9. Liam Lawson (NZL/Racing Bulls-Red Bull) 1:10.563, 10. Franco Colapinto (ARG/Williams-Mercedes) 1:11.979, 11. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari) 1:19.782, 12. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine-Renault) 1:30.558, 13. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1 lap, 14. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/Racing Bulls-Red Bull) 1 lap, 15. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1 lap, 16. Alexander Albon (THA/Williams-Mercedes) 1 lap, 17. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Sauber-Ferrari) 1 lap, 18. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault) 1 lap, 19. Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Sauber-Ferrari) 1 lap
DNF: Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes)
Fastest lap: Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault) 1:37.
330 on 54th lap (average speed 222.036 km/h)
World championship standings
Drivers
1. Max Verstappen (NED) 354 pts, 2. Lando Norris (GBR) 297, 3. Charles Leclerc (MON) 275, 4. Oscar Piastri (AUS) 247, 5. Carlos Sainz (ESP) 215, 6. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 177, 7. George Russell (GBR) 167, 8. Sergio Perez (MEX) 150, 9. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 62, 10. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 29, 11. Lance Stroll (CAN) 24, 12. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 22, 13. Alexander Albon (THA) 12, 14. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 12, 15. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 8, 16. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 8, 17. Oliver Bearman (GBR) 7, 18. Franco Colapinto (ARG) 5, 19. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 5, 20. Liam Lawson (NZL) 2, 21. Zhou Guanyu (CHN) 0, 22. Logan Sargeant (USA) 0, 23. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 0
Constructors
1. McLaren-Mercedes 544 pts, 2. Red Bull 504, 3. Ferrari 496, 4. Mercedes 344, 5. Aston Martin-Mercedes 86, 6. Haas-Ferrari 38, 7. Racing Bulls-Red Bull 36, 8. Williams-Mercedes 17, 9. Alpine-Renault 13, 10. Sauber-Ferrari 0
