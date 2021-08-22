Fort Bliss Base Busy With Preparation Activity for Arrival of Afghan Refugees

FORT BLISS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The US Army's Fort Bliss has put up tent structures in an isolated facility on the base in Texas and is clearing up more land to prepare for the arrival of Afghan refugees, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The US Defense Department is using three military bases to house more than 22,000 Afghan refugees. Fort Lee in Virginia received some 2,000 refugees earlier this month. Fort Bliss is expected to house up to 10,000 refugees and Fort McCoy in Wisconsin will house about 12,000 refugees.

The scene at the isolated military facility on Fort Bliss was active on Saturday with bulldozer tractors clearing land to potentially erect more tent structures. Trucks were also seen hauling equipment into the installation, including mobile shower units and metal beams that are likely to be used to construct the tent facilities. About three unmarked charter buses were also seen leaving the military facility.

On Saturday morning, US Army Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, a logistics specialist on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Afghan refugees were expected to arrive on Fort Bliss later in the day, but he did not disclose any numbers.

US Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, who represents the district where Fort Bliss is located, said via Twitter on Saturday morning that she had been briefed about the status of Afghan refugees who will be housed at Fort Bliss.

"I'm confident that [the] Department of Defense will provide resources and expertise to support their needs," Escobar said. "The refugees will not be housed in El Paso [where the Fort Bliss headquarters are located] but elsewhere on the installation."

There is a strong indication Escobar may be referring to the McGregor Range training facility on Fort Bliss.

Taylor noted that since August 14, the US army has evacuated about 17,000 Afghan refugees who had helped American forces over the last 20 years.

The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if the militants had to fight for the city. Most countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in Kabul.

On Thursday, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced that G7 foreign ministers were urging the Taliban to guarantee Afghans and foreigners safe passage from Kabul. Raab, who chaired a conference call of Canadian, US, French, German, Italian, and Japanese foreign ministers, said in a statement that the seven nations would continue efforts to evacuate vulnerable people from the Afghan capital.