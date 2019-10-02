UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fort Ross Dialogue Keeps US-Russia Unofficial Communications Going - Conservancy President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 05:00 AM

Fort Ross Dialogue Keeps US-Russia Unofficial Communications Going - Conservancy President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The Fort Ross Dialogue remains an important channel of maintaining unofficial relations between the United States and Russia, Fort Ross Conservancy President and CEO Sarah Sweedler told Sputnik.

"Fort Ross Dialogue is important because it is one of the few remaining unofficial channels of communication between our people," Sweedler said.

If we do not keep communications through such channels, "it will allow the media and propaganda to truly color our opinions and views on each other," Sweedler added.

The next round of US-Russia dialogue is scheduled for October 6 in San Francisco, California, with participation of current and former politicians, businessmen, scientists and civil society representatives from both countries.

Sweedler expressed hope the upcoming meeting in San Francisco will help make at least some progress in US-Russia relations and open space for future collaboration programs between the two countries.

Moreover, Sweedler emphasized the importance of boosting people diplomacy in the future, especially because Americans and Russians need to talk and work together.

The Fort Ross Dialogue is an independent US-Russia forum, sponsored by Transneft, Chevron, Sovcomflot and the Kennan Institute.

The Fort Ross complex, located some 90 miles north of San Francisco, was built by Russian pioneers in the 19th century and is part of a state park registered as a US national historic landmark.

Related Topics

Century Russia Civil Society San Francisco Progress United States October Media From

Recent Stories

UAE wins ICAO membership for fifth consecutive tim ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Tonga discuss fostering ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

5 hours ago

Ineos among 11 teams to file UCI complaint

5 hours ago

Global stocks turn lower on US manufacturing surve ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits 3D-printed homes construction ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.