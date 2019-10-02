Fort Ross Dialogue Keeps US-Russia Unofficial Communications Going - Conservancy President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The Fort Ross Dialogue remains an important channel of maintaining unofficial relations between the United States and Russia, Fort Ross Conservancy President and CEO Sarah Sweedler told Sputnik.

"Fort Ross Dialogue is important because it is one of the few remaining unofficial channels of communication between our people," Sweedler said.

If we do not keep communications through such channels, "it will allow the media and propaganda to truly color our opinions and views on each other," Sweedler added.

The next round of US-Russia dialogue is scheduled for October 6 in San Francisco, California, with participation of current and former politicians, businessmen, scientists and civil society representatives from both countries.

Sweedler expressed hope the upcoming meeting in San Francisco will help make at least some progress in US-Russia relations and open space for future collaboration programs between the two countries.

Moreover, Sweedler emphasized the importance of boosting people diplomacy in the future, especially because Americans and Russians need to talk and work together.

The Fort Ross Dialogue is an independent US-Russia forum, sponsored by Transneft, Chevron, Sovcomflot and the Kennan Institute.

The Fort Ross complex, located some 90 miles north of San Francisco, was built by Russian pioneers in the 19th century and is part of a state park registered as a US national historic landmark.