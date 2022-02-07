UrduPoint.com

'Fortress Australia' Reopens Borders To Tourists On February 21

Australia will reopen its borders to tourists from February 21, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Monday, ending some of the world's strictest and longest-running pandemic travel restrictions

"It's almost two years since we took the decision to close the borders to Australia," Morrison said, announcing borders will reopen to all visa holders "on the 21st of February of this year".

"If you're double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia," he said.

Australia's ports and airports slammed shut to tourists in March 2020 with the aim of protecting the island continent against the surging global pandemic.

Since then, Australians have mostly been barred from leaving and only a handful of visitors have been granted exemptions to enter.

The rules have stranded nationals overseas, split families, hammered the country's multi-billion-dollar tourist industry and prompted often bitter debates about Australia's openness to the rest of the world.

"Bout time," said Melbourne resident Marshall McDonald. "It's exciting. It almost feels like the end of a period of hermit kingdom-ness ending." Every month of "Fortress Australia" policies has cost businesses an estimated US$2.6 billion, according to the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"Our borders will have been closed to international tourists for 704 days," the chamber said in a statement. "This decision will allow our flailing tourism sector to recover, saving businesses and saving livelihoods." In recent months, rules have been gradually relaxed for Australians, long-term residents and students.

The latest decision will see almost all remaining caps lifted.

It comes after the country's long-standing "Covid-zero" policy was abandoned, vaccination rates rose and the once stellar track-and-trace system collapsed under a wave of Omicron cases.

Only a handful of countries remain closed to tourists -- among them Japan, China, New Zealand and several Pacific Island nations.

