'Fortress Europe' policies blamed for Greece migrant boat tragedy

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Brussels has put the blame on people-smuggling gangs, but for many NGOs and rights groups, the latest migrant boat sinking, off Greece, is the fault of a "Fortress Europe" policy.

At least 78 people drowned when a fishing boat overloaded with migrants capsized and sank in the Ionian Sea on Wednesday, with fears the toll could climb further.

EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel each said they were "deeply saddened" by the tragedy. Michel said the goal to "put an end to the unscrupulous business of smugglers" would be discussed at an EU summit in two weeks.

EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson called it Europe's "moral duty to dismantle the criminal networks" she said were responsible, while adding that investment was needed for "legal pathways" for migrants.

The fatal capsizing occurred days after European Union ministers reached agreement on a long overdue reform of the bloc's migrant and asylum rules, whose measures include ways to more easily send refused asylum-seekers to "safe" third countries.

Charities including the International Rescue Committee said the repeated fatalities highlighted the lack of legal pathways refugees faced in seeking protection in Europe.

Yves Pascouau, an expert on migration issues, said the drownings off Greece and in the Mediterranean were "effects of the measures and actions" put in place by the European Union since 2015-2016, when it experienced a huge influx of asylum-seekers, many of them Syrians fleeing war at home.