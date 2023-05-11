Fortum Not Excluding Selling Assets in Russia in Theory, But This Complicates Process- CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Finnish energy company Fortum does not exclude the possibility of selling its assets in Russia in the theory, but a change in the management of the Russian subsidiary complicates the process, CEO Markus Rauramo said on Thursday.

During a teleconference with analysts and investors, Rauramo said that the company is against the decree on the external management of foreign assets issues by Moscow, noting that it sees no reason for this.

In theory, the company can sell its assets in Russia, but a change in the management complicates this process, he added.

Earlier in the day, Fortum said that it will write off its Russian assets worth 1.7 billion Euros ($1.86 billion) that came under the control of Russia's Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) following the decree on the external management of foreign assets.