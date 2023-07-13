Fortum Says Proceedings on Assets Transfer to Russian External Management to Start in 2023

Open Menu

Finnish energy company Fortum said on Thursday that arbitration proceedings on the transfer of its assets in Russia under external management will begin at the end of 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Finnish energy company Fortum said on Thursday that arbitration proceedings on the transfer of its assets in Russia under external management will begin at the end of 2023.

"Fortum has sent notices of dispute in order to protect its legal position and shareholder interests following the Russian Federation's violations of its investment treaty obligations under the Bilateral Investment Treaties that Russia concluded with the Netherlands and Sweden," the company said, adding that it expects court proceedings on the matter to begin at the end of 2023.

The company added that it will seek compensation amounting to several billions of Euros for its shares and investments in Russia.

