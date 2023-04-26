Fortum Says Received No Confirmation From Moscow on Its Assets in Light of New Decree

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Finnish energy company Fortum said on Wednesday that it had not received any official confirmation from the Russian authorities regarding the situation with its assets that can be transferred to Russia's Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo) under a new decree.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a decree on the transfer of foreign assets to temporary management of Rosimushchestvo if Russian assets abroad are seized. Shares in Fortum's Russian subsidiaries and German energy company Uniper's shares are among foreign assets that can be transferred.

"At this point Fortum has not received official confirmation from the Russian authorities and the company is currently investigating the situation," the company said in a statement.

Fortum added that as it understands, Putin's decree "does not affect the title (registered ownership) of the assets and companies in Russia."

"However, it remains unclear how this affects e.g. Fortum's Russian operations or the ongoing divestment process," the statement added.